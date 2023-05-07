Analyzing Boxed (BOXDQ) & Its Peers

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.38% -76.19% -12.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $26.21 billion -$269.83 million 25.27

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boxed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 89 575 2649 28 2.78

As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 34.51%. Given Boxed’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

