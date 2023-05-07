Arbitrum (ARB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $226.13 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $226.13 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00004294 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.2374505 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 300 active market(s) with $440,137,062.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

