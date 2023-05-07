Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after buying an additional 261,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.48. 1,455,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,057. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day moving average of $232.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

