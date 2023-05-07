Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 4.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.13. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

