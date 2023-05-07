Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.88 and a 200 day moving average of $424.02.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows.

