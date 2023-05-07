Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,487 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,258 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after buying an additional 1,517,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,627. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

