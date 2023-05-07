Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 9,195 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Price Performance

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,595,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

