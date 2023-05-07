Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Archrock has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archrock has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

