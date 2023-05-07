Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0836 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $83.51 million and approximately $735,960.47 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00056452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00037901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

