Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATZ. CIBC downgraded Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.75.

Aritzia Price Performance

ATZ stock opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$31.67 and a 1 year high of C$55.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Further Reading

