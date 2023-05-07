Ark Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $51.48 million and $2.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003387 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003874 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003223 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,793,248 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

