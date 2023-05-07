ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Hits $61.55 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $61.55 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019578 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,831.30 or 1.00051400 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.09436767 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,270,316.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

