Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

ASTE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Astec Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $954.02 million, a P/E ratio of 120.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.58%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

