ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ATI has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 70.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ATI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

