AVINOC (AVINOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $113,911.94

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $135.26 million and $113,911.94 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AVINOC has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

