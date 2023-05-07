Axim Planning & Wealth Has $974,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Axim Planning & Wealth lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,573 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the period. American Airlines Group makes up about 1.0% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 20,618,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,625,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.