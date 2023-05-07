Axim Planning & Wealth Invests $291,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.3% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after buying an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $77,890,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.56. 5,461,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.