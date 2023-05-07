BAE Systems’ (BA) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.32) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.74) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,019.33 ($12.74).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 990.20 ($12.37) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 973.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 880.64. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,037 ($12.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The firm has a market cap of £30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,941.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5,294.12%.

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.49), for a total value of £217,368.40 ($271,574.71). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

