BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42-25.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.80 billion. BCE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.31-$2.40 EPS.

BCE Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.13 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.53.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BCE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 690,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in BCE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

