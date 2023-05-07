BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.31-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.06 billion-$18.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.20 billion. BCE also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.12-3.25 EPS.

BCE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,335. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.92%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 690,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

