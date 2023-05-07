BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42-25.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.80 billion. BCE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.31-$2.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.53.

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $117,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in BCE by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,352,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after buying an additional 340,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $10,012,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

