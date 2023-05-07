Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2-19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.78.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

BDX stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.17 and a 200 day moving average of $244.66. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.