Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2-19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.32 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.78.
BDX stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.17 and a 200 day moving average of $244.66. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
