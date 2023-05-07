Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $190.22 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $190.22 million and $2.45 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.57 or 0.06628376 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

