Beldex One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.27 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $179.83 million and $2.27 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.59 or 0.06603747 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00056627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018985 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

