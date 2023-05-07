Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Berry Global Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30-7.80 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 784,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,366. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

