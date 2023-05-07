BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1996 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance

BIOGY opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. BioGaia AB has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Handelsbanken lowered BioGaia AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

