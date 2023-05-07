Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Biogen by 29.0% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after buying an additional 210,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 91.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $318.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $319.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

