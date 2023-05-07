Bitcoiva Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $172.65 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $172.65 million and $649,308.29 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.76 or 0.00038103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,239.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00404882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00108102 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000837 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.82042593 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $583,838.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

