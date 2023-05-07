BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Cap of $28.48 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $28.48 million and approximately $317,399.58 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003889 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003749 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001434 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,962,868 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

