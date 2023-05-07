BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.10 billion-$17.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.23 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-5.15 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.61. 3,744,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,698. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5,731.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2,115.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

