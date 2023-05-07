Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,170 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,264,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,791 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,568 shares of company stock worth $22,130,076 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.14. 8,561,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,334. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.