Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. Bruker also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.53. 1,318,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,932. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,831,517. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

