Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. Bruker also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.60 EPS.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,831,517. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.