BTIG Research Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,600.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,445.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,243.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,243.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,069.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,337.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

