Byline Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 128.9% per year over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 13,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $336,565.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,871,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,745,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 13,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,871,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 159,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,524. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

