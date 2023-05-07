Byline Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.
Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 128.9% per year over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
Byline Bancorp Price Performance
Byline Bancorp stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp
In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 13,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $336,565.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,871,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,745,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 13,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,871,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 159,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,524. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.