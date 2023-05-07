Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.78 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78), Briefing.com reports. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $697.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One has a twelve month low of $609.85 and a twelve month high of $1,464.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $682.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,104.29.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

