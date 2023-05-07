California Public Employees Retirement System Has $127.63 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,719 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $127,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.63 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Avian Securities downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

