California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 76,452 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Marathon Petroleum worth $130,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average of $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

