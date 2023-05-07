Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 167,925 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,925 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

