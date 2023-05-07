Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $322.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.37. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

