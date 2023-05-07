Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 306.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 194,788 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.7 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

CNI stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

