Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.72 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $262.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

