Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.72 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $262.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
