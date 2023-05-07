Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. 2,739,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,607. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

