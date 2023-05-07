Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,477,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after acquiring an additional 599,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 392.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 461,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

