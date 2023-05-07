Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Earnings Results

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cars.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cars.com Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,092. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,170 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $1,534,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 36.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

