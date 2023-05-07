Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cars.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cars.com Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.94. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $20.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com
Institutional Trading of Cars.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 252,170 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.