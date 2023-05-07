Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cars.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cars.com Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.94. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $921,673.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,146,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $92,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,042.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $921,673.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,581 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,092. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 252,170 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.