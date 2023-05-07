Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

