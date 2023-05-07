Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.08

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.08 and traded as low as C$14.49. Celestica shares last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 201,428 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celestica from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Rating ) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.3595506 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

