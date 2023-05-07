Chia Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Chia has a total market capitalization of $270.03 million and $3.12 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $37.19 or 0.00130000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 28,260,502 coins and its circulating supply is 7,260,708 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

