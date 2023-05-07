Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Chuy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $1.71-1.76 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.71-$1.76 EPS.

Chuy’s Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CHUY opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chuy’s Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

